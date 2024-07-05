Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $90,774.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,585,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,922 shares of company stock valued at $62,811,386. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.15. The company had a trading volume of 369,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

