Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 284.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,471,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,347,000 after purchasing an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $442,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $301.49. 96,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $301.96. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

