Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded up $8.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,033.02. 16,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $995.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $955.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $688.52 and a 52 week high of $1,081.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Argus increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.55.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

