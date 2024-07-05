Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $7.67 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

MMC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,462. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.81 and a 1 year high of $216.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.72 and its 200-day moving average is $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.