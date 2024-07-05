Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $2,086,085,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,216,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,860,000 after buying an additional 39,243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,747,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,117,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,316,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,909,000 after acquiring an additional 77,012 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

ARE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.73. The company had a trading volume of 60,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,811. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

