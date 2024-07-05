Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 12,197 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,005 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.19. 530,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.