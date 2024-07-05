Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 4,605 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.07% of Antero Midstream worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 89.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 454,675 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 82.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 81,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 36,759 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 241,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,886. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

