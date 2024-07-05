Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 531 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in AeroVironment by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 50.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.32. 76,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.52. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.00 and a 12-month high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

