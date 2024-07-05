Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 56,826 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 167.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

EFV traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,584 shares. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.