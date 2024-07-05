Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 78 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $41,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

ORLY stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,025.48. The stock had a trading volume of 47,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,251. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,012.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,035.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,116.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.