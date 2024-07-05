Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,384,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,019,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,143,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,545,000 after buying an additional 190,330 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total transaction of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,232 shares of company stock worth $21,436,741. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.3 %

SNPS stock traded up $8.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $615.15. The stock had a trading volume of 178,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,640. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $576.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.73. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.51 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.82.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

