Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,944 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after buying an additional 130,801 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,881,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,536. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.80.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

