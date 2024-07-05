Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 634,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,693. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

