Massachusetts Wealth Management Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.0% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $11,909,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,517,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.