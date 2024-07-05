McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $590.47.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MCK

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in McKesson by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,778,000 after buying an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $583.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson has a 12 month low of $395.30 and a 12 month high of $612.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.