Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 228,716 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.03%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

