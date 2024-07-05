Michael L. Baur Sells 6,160 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $269,007.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SCSC stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $50.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter worth $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

