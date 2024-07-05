Michael Stock Sells 15,626 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 789,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,076.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $436,600.00.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

LBRT opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,784,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. TD Cowen upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LBRT

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.