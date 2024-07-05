MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.10

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.10 and last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 19760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

