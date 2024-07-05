MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Receives $15.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFIC. Compass Point lowered shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 265,146 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,196,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 114,587 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter worth about $532,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.69. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.50.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

