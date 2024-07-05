Mike Morgan Sells 7,985 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Mike Morgan sold 7,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.43), for a total transaction of £34,255.65 ($43,328.67).

Close Brothers Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 455.60 ($5.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £685.63 million, a P/E ratio of 479.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 989.50 ($12.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 462.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 493.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.74) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 577.80 ($7.31).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

