Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 134.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 7,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 22,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.5% during the third quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 28,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,820 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.66.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

