Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 19.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 99.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 874.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 93,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

