Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.12. 773,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,117. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

