Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. The company has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

About Mondelez International



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

