Monument Capital Management Has $243,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 107.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

