Monumental Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,204 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,204 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,774,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $200.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

