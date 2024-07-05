Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $392.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $374.00 to $392.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.45.

NYSE MCO opened at $425.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.60. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $428.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Moody’s by 20.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.8% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 55.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

