Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider Nickyl Raithatha Sells 614,213 Shares

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.30), for a total value of £1,117,867.66 ($1,413,948.47).

LON:MOON opened at GBX 187 ($2.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 159.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.30. Moonpig Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 145.60 ($1.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.47). The company has a market cap of £642.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,870.00 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 265 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 280 ($3.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

