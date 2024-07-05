Mosley Wealth Management Has $1.43 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mosley Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of Mosley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Microsoft stock opened at $460.77 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $461.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.76.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

