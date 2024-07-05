Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading Up 0.7%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.10 and last traded at $55.10. 74,769 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.72.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $847.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

