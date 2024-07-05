Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.83.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.02. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$501.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mullen Group

In related news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

