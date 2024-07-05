National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Insider Sarah (Carolyn) Kay Buys 2,000 Shares

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) insider Sarah (Carolyn) Kay bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$35.44 ($23.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,880.00 ($47,253.33).

Sarah (Carolyn) Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sarah (Carolyn) Kay purchased 1,500 shares of National Australia Bank stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$34.75 ($23.17) per share, with a total value of A$52,125.00 ($34,750.00).

National Australia Bank Price Performance

National Australia Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.83. National Australia Bank’s payout ratio is currently 76.02%.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

