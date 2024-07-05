National Bank Financial Comments on Air Canada’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:AC)

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.18.

Air Canada Price Performance

TSE AC opened at C$17.57 on Thursday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

