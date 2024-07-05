Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Price Performance
Shares of NAII stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.56.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What are earnings reports?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.