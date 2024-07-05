Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Articles

