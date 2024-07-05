NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.52

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 265200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

