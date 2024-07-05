NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.52

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 265200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
NatWest Group Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
