Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.83

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 84588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.59 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $442,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 30,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

