nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.64.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.55. nCino has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $81,276.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,608,064.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other nCino news, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $172,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,946.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $81,276.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,608,064.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,419,488 shares of company stock worth $76,254,732 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at about $60,703,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,072,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 525,605 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 2,388.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of nCino by 83.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after buying an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

