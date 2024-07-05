NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NTWK stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
