NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

NTWK stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NetSol Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

