NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTST

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $111,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NTST opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 911.21%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.