New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,970 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in eBay by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

