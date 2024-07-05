New Century Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $250,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.70.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.