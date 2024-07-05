New Century Financial Group LLC Buys 53 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 99.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,089,000. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $480.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.30.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $264.94 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,174 shares of company stock worth $6,615,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.