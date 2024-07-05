New Century Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,270 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.64.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

