New Century Financial Group LLC Has $299,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

New Century Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,258,000 after acquiring an additional 495,894 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HD opened at $333.64 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

