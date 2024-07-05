New Century Financial Group LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $155.38 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.01 and its 200-day moving average is $134.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

