New Century Financial Group LLC Has $349,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

New Century Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $80.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

