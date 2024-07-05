New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $249,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.22 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).
