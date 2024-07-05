New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $249,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.22 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

