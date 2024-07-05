New Century Financial Group LLC Invests $311,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 6.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,485.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 52,748 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $110.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

