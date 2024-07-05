New Century Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.39.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.